SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a Miami-Dade Schools Police officer to the hospital after they were involved in a crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the incident at the intersection of Miller Drive and Southwest 147th Avenue, just after 4:10 p.m. on Friday.

The victim’s dark colored county car was seen with significant damage and its driver’s side front door open in the middle of the intersection..

Next to the sedan is a black pickup truck that was involved in the crash.

The officer was pinned in the car briefly, but first responders with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were able to extricate him.

Paramedics transported the patient to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in unknown condition.

The driver of the pickup truck was treated at the scene and refused transport.

Officers have shut down the intersection while they investigate. They advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

