MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Schools Police officer has been taken to the hospital after crashing into a tree in Miami.

City of Miami Police, Miami Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 46th Street and Eighth Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene as first responders assisted the officer who crashed.

The officer was conscious and talking to rescue crews. He was transported to the hospital to be checked out.

No other injuries were reported.

