HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Schools Police officer was airlifted to the hospital after he was injured in a vehicle crash.

Hialeah Police responded to the scene in the area of West Okeechobee Road and West 18th Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as rescue crews removed the officer from their vehicle and placed him in the back of a rescue truck.

The officer was unconscious when fire rescue arrived to the scene.

That officer will be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

All traffic at the intersection of Okeechobee Road has been closed.

