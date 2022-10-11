HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A student accused of bringing a gun to a South Florida Elementary School caused concern.

The incident happened at Amelia Earhart Elementary School in Hialeah where several students in a fifth grade classroom claimed they saw a gun, Monday

A grandmother who didn’t want to be identified was left shaken.

“I just got nervous and started praying,” said the grandmother.

The principal at Amelia Earhart Elementary sent out a voicemail on Monday, which said the school was placed on lockdown

“Temporarily placed on lockdown due to reports of a weapon on school grounds. School police were contacted immediately and the student was identified. All students and staff are safe,” the principal said on the voicemail.

Children in the fifth grade classroom detailed the incident

“She told me what had happened in her class,” the grandmother said.

“He was showing it to everybody, and then he was crying because he left it in his book bag when the principal came to search our book bags,” said a fifth grader.

The Miami-Dade County School district released the following statement that read,

“Miami-Dade Schools Police immediately launched an investigation into the claim, and the student was apprehended.”

The district did not say whether a gun was found, but students claim they saw it. One student said that the student pointed the gun at her and showed her the bullets, which caused concern.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.