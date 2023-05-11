NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department posted a missing person’s flyer on Twitter after a 12-year-old girl was last seen at Natural Bridge Elementary School located in North Miami.

Officials said Katherine Rijo Mendez left the school around 2:30 p.m. in a newer model white Handa Accord, Wednesday.

The 5-foot-3 girl weighs 115 pounds and has red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, a white-uniformed polo-styled school shirt and a black Puma bookbag.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the M-DPS police department, contact Detective Michael Beauchamp at 305-955-COPS (2677) or call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

