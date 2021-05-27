DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Disruptive behavior at a restaurant in Doral involving two off-duty Miami-Dade Schools officers led to a drunken confrontation with responding officers that was captured on newly released bodycam video and ended with one of those officers in handcuffs.

According to the police report, the April 24 incident marked the end of an ugly night for Miami-Dade Schools Police Sgt. Dubraska Guevara and Officer Jennifer Grenier.

Doral Police said they received a disturbance call from Heaven Mykonos at CityPlace Doral.

At least three body cameras were rolling when officers arrived at the restaurant and spoke with an employee.

“They started acting really weird, like really, really drunk,” said the employee. “We’ve been asking them for like one hour and half to pay the check.”

“You don’t want them here anymore. You want them out,” said an officer.

“We don’t want them here,” said the employee.

The Doral officer found Guevara and Grenier hanging out in the bathroom.

“So I’m here to help you, right? Cop to cop. Do you have any credentials with you?” the Doral officer said to the women.

That would kick off a confusing search for credentials, as well as a credit card to pay their tab.

“This is your credit card? You’re good?” said the Doral officer.

“You look at my credit card and tell me if you need anything else,” said Guevara.

“OK, that’s your credit card?” the officer said.

“You tell me,” said Guevara.

At one point, Grenier called the officer over with a reminder.

“We’re Miami-Dade PD,” she said.

Doral officers collected the women’s guns. Then they attempted to get them out of the restaurant.

“I’m going to hold you,” said an officer.

“Hold me, hold me,” said Guevara.

Seconds later, Guevara appeared to take aim with her hands.

“We’re good, I’ve got you. You don’t have to do that, all right?” said the officer holding her.

Officers escorted the women out of the building.

“Cabrera? You’re an [expletive] badass,” said Guevara to one of the officers.

“It’s Curbelo,” the officer replied. “We don’t have to be badasses. We just don’t have to drink that much.”

Officers spent several minutes dealing with the sergeant.

“Sergeant, did you have fun tonight?” an officer asked Guevara.

“[Expletive], have fun, have fun, have fun, I could find drugs,” Guevara said as she sat next to Grenier.

But the situation quickly deteriorated.

Another angle showed Guevara struggling with an officer.

“Calm down!” said the officer.

Guevara ended up in cuffs moments later.

“Eso, eso!” said Guevara.

“Listen, you’re a sergeant, and you’re in handcuffs right now, so relax,” said an officer.

A lot of yelling ensued, as officers tried to de-escalate the situation.

It didn’t work.

“Get it off! Get it off!” said Guevara as she lay handcuffed on the ground.

“Relax, relax,” replied a Doral Police officer.

Guevara ended up in the back of a squad car, but no arrests were made that night. Doral Police let the pair phone a friend and head home.

The women got their guns back before they left.

The night of trouble may have been over, but the encounter caught on video is just now coming to light.

“I’m recording. OK, if you say something, you’re going to regret it OK?” one officer said.

“Oh, yeah? You got it recorded?” said Guevara.

7News reached out to Doral Police for a response as to why no arrests were made. Department spokesperson Rey Valdes issued a statement that reads in part, “Officers are given wide latitude in the use of discretion, and this case was no different. There was no major crime committed, and even though [Guevara] was disorderly at times, her conduct was not viewed by any of the patrons in the restaurant. The officer was not hurt or physically threatened by the woman, and did not feel it was necessary to take action.”

Miami-Dade Schools Police Chief Edwin Lopez issued a statement that reads, “We are aware that two members of our agency were recently involved in an off-duty incident in the City of Doral. The incident is currently being administratively investigated by our Internal Affairs Unit. Because this is an open investigation, no further information is available at this time.”

While Lopez declined to comment on the officers’ current status with the department, 7News cameras captured a Miami-Dade Schools cruiser parked outside Grenier’s home.

Grenier was not home, and no one came to the door when a 7News crew knocked on the door of Guevara’s apartment.

During her encounter with Doral Police, Guevara told officers she was a field training officer with nine years of experience.

