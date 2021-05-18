Miami-Dade Schools: Mask-wearing optional for students and teachers while outside

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials have announced that masks will be optional for students and faculty when they are outdoors for the remainder of the school year.

M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho recommends mask-wearing protocol to be optional during the 2021-2022 school year.

