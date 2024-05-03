NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Public Schools hosted a special prom night for students on the autism spectrum.

About 250 students got the full experience with tuxes, gowns, prom pics and lots of dancing at the DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Airport & Convention Center, starting at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Students said it was an occasion to remember.

“I’m more like a sociable, party animal, like my dad, so I’m trying to be like my dad,” said Christopher Dubon.

“I loved taking the picture and eating my food,” said Sophia Missagia.

The event has been taking place for over 10 years.

“We have been having this annual prom for students with autism for over 10 years, and this event is the same as any other prom, because we want to make sure that our students with autism have the same exact experience,” said Miami-Dade Schools Assistant Superintendent Angie Torres.

To keep up with the prom tradition, two lucky students were also crowned king and queen.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.