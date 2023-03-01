SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - High-tech lessons happening across a dozen South Florida schools. Instructors now have a new tool to help them teach.

Students are putting down their pens and paper to pick up virtual reality headsets.

A first-hand look at the future.

That’s what students at Lamar Louise Curry Middle School in Southwest Miami-Dade got to experience Tuesday.

Social media centers at 16 different schools are being docked with state-of-the-art technology equipments that include virtual reality headsets.

“I saw basically the earth, and then I saw a few questions,” said student Leydi Morales.

It’s all part of a collaboration between Miami-Dade Public Schools and the College Football Playoff Foundation.

“There are open spaces for students to learn, explore and collaborate, and that’s what we’re here today celebrating,” said Miami-Dade Schools superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres.

The 2 million dollar partnership aims to support Miami-Dade’s middle school redesign initiative in meeting the unique social, emotional and academic needs of teachers and their students.

It is a technology-enriched, infused space that will hopefully create the learning of the future, today,” said superintendent Dotres.

And for the teenagers it’s a cool, and enriching experience.

“It’s really cool and honestly, from middle school I’m really happy that we got to have it,” said Morales.

Teachers are also excited about this new addition to their spaces.

We’re told they have already been trained on how to apply the new technology to their teaching.

