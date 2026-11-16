NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were hospitalized after a van crashed into a school in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened at Small World Learning Center near Northwest 46th Street and 22nd Avenue on Monday.

Prior to the van slamming into the corner of the school, another van was struck and left with heavy damage.

Out of the three people hospitalized, two were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and the other one was transported to a local hospital.

There has been no word on what caused the crash.

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