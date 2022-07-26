OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Public Schools bus and another vehicle were involved in an apparent fender bender in Opa-Locka.

Opa-Locka Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Burlington Street, just before 7 p.m., Monday.

7News cameras captured the school bus with some damage to its rear bumper.

Fire rescue officials said no one was hurt.

