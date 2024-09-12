MIAMI (WSVN) - For a third time a in a row, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Board rejected a proposal to recognize LGBTQ History Month.

It happened Wednesday night, during a school board meeting, by a five-vote majority, one board member was absent.

Members of Miami-Dade County voiced their opinions on the controversial resolution during the public comments section of the school board meeting.

“Public education should focus only on core academic subjects and on skills that prepares students for their future,” said an attendee.

“It does not mean that your kids will be gay,” said another.

The public comment portion lasted a few hours, with many people for the proposal, many against it, but in the end, the board voted not to recognize the holiday.

“Dedicating an entire month to teaching the LGBTQ agenda in public schools will neglect the basic teachings of academics; math, writing, and reading, etc.,” said an attendee.

“It does not mean that there’s a change in the curriculum. It does not mean that students will not be taught other subjects,” said another.

“Before you is the perfect way to say that I am sorry that this is how you are treated,” said another.

Known as resolution item H-10, with the goal of allowing M-DCPS to recognize October as LGBTQ History Month, the item was introduced by board member Lucia Baez-Geller. Baez-Geller says the resolution would’ve fostered an environment where families can live their authentic lives.

“It tells them that they are valued, that they are seen, and that their stories are an essential part of Miami-Dade’s diverse tapestry,” said Baez-Geller.

Meanwhile, a fellow board member believed it infringed on parents rights.

“Opposing this item as I do, supports the rights of our parents and prevents the sexualization of our children. Opposing this item, does not discriminate just because other people call that it does and to say so is divisive rhetoric,” said Danny Espino.

The votes were cast and a decision was made. The same one for a third year in a row.

If this was voted for Wednesday night, it would have merely been a symbolic gesture. It would not have changed school’s curriculum.

On Tuesday, Broward County Public Schools approved for October to be observed as LGBTQ History Month.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.