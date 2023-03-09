MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade School Board officer crashed into a tree in in Miami.

Miami Police, Miami Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 46th Street and Eighth Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where fire rescue assisted the officer who crashed.

The officer was conscious and talking to rescue crews. He was transported to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

