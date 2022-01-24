MIAMI (WSVN) - Members of the Miami-Dade School Board are interviewing three candidates to replace outgoing Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

The special meeting, being held at the School Board Administration Building in Miami, began Monday afternoon and was still ongoing as of 5 p.m.

In the running for the position are Dr. Jose Dotres, Dr. Rafaela Espinal and Jacob Oliva.

There was initially some confusion about the amount of questions each school board member would ask each candidate and the amount of time each candidate would have to be interviewed publicly.

Dotres is currently the Deputy Superintendent of Collier County Public Schools and a former assistant superintendent at M-DCPS.

“The primary ‘why’ behind my decision is to continue serving the community that welcomed me when I was 5 years old, helped me to grow into being a successful student and taught me English as a second language,” Dotres told school board members.

Espinal is an assistant superintendent in New York City.

Oliva is the Florida Department of Education’s Senior Chancellor.

Before school board members began interviewing the candidates, there was a public comments section. Some of the speakers stressed the process is moving too fast.

But the biggest concern came from parents and a student who wanted the meeting held at a different time, because they aren’t as involved as they would like to be.

“I share the same ideas as all of my students,” said a teacher. “I came here with that, frankly, it’s unfair and intentional that these school board meetings are held at a time that is inconvenient for students to attend, and inconvenient for parents and working people.”

All three candidates are being kept separate inside of the School Board Administration Building, and only one at a time is being allowed inside the chamber.

Carvalho has accepted the position of superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

