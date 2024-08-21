MIAMI (WSVN) - The polls have closed in the Florida primary as voters voiced their choice in several different contests.

South Florida voters made clear who they wanted for key positions such as county mayor, sheriff, and school board.

Miami-Dade Mayor

Incumbent Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava easily won re-election with nearly 60% of the vote, defeating her five challengers in the election and avoiding a November runoff.

Levine-Cava held an election watch party in Little Havana where she celebrated her victory with supporters.

“I’m so very proud to have earned the support of the majority of the voters today, decisively. I am a mayor for all people. It does not matter to me whether you voted for me or not, I’m going to continue to do everything in my power, work day and night, to solve our problems, to build better opportunities, to be future ready and we have so many things that are underway and people can feel good that someone is leading this county in a way to make sure they can all benefit and that the rising tide can lift all boats,” said Levine-Cava.

Following the race call, Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid, who many saw as Levine-Cava’s strongest opponent, conceded the race in front of his supporters.

“Although we weren’t victorious tonight, I think the plight of the middle class, we’ve shone a light on that more than ever here in Miami-Dade County. Working families and small businesses must endure their dreams and aspirations have become my dreams and aspirations. If you look at the vote totals, we received over 60,000 votes. Daniella Levine-Cava, while I wish her family and herself well, they received about 59, 58% of the vote, but it goes to show you, there’s an entire portion of Miami-Dade County that feels that they are left out,” said Cid.

Cid said he is unsure if he will run for office again in four years.

Miami-Dade Sheriff

Voters also decided a major showdown for the county’s first sheriff in decades.

Democrat James Reyes will face off against Republican Rosanna Cordero-Stutz in November.

Reyes is the current Chief of Public Safety in Miami-Dade County, During the campaign, Reyes cited his years of experience at the Broward Sheriff’s Office as critical preparation for this role. He managed the Broward Sheriff’s Office budget and believes this experience is crucial in the new role of sheriff.

“Truly honored to gain the support of this wonderful community, a community that received me with open arms when me and my family came from Cuba and gave us all the opportunities under the sun, so to speak, to achieve the American Dream,” said Reyes.

Cordero-Stutz has served with the Miami-Dade Police Department for 27 years. During the campaign, she vowed to not let politics get in the way of the department’s job. She also had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Cordero Stutz aims to become the first female sheriff in the county’s history.

“The fight is not over. This is not the finish line. The finish line is down the road. Join me as we move forward together,” said Cordero-Stutz.

Miami-Dade School Board

In the District 3 school board race, Joseph Geller and Martin Karp will head to a November runoff to decide who will win the open seat.

In District 7, incumbent Mary Blanco will head to a November runoff to face off against Maxeme Tuchman.

In District 9, incumbent Luisa Santos cruised to re-election as she garnered over 60% of the vote.

