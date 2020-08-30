Miami-Dade restaurant dining rooms reopen at 50% capacity

MIAMI (WSVN) - Restaurants across Miami-Dade County are reopening dining rooms, months after a spike in COVID-19 cases led local leaders to order them closed.

Starting Monday, restaurants like Mr. Baguette in Wynwood can welcome customers back inside to dine in their businesses.

​”Precaution and safety is our number one priority,” said Anthony Zapata, Mr. Baguette’s marketing manager.

Back in July, the county shut down dining rooms as a response to the rapidly rising number of coronavirus cases.

“Compared to our neighbors, some of our neighbors have full outdoor capacity,” said Zapata. “We’re not blessed with that privilege, but we’re making it work. We’re doing what we can.”

“It’s been such a roller coaster ride,” said Rocco Carulli, the owner of R House Wynwood.

Mr. Baguette first opened its doors in February. Since then, Zapata said, it’s been a difficult journey, to say the least.

“Picture this: opening right before a pandemic, getting a brand-new restaurant started up,” he said, “so, in those simple words, it was tough.”

But as things have been steadily moving in the right direction in regards to the pandemic, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has decided to loosen restrictions and reopen indoor dining areas.

“It’s something we’ve been waiting for, for a very long time,” said David Allen, the manager of Pink Taco along Ocean Drive in Miami Beach.

However, there are still some rules:

Only 50% capacity is allowed inside.

A maximum of six people to a table.

Doors and windows should remain open.

Air conditioning needs to stay on at all times.​

Even for places like On Ocean 7 Cafe that has plenty of outdoor space for use, these changes will make a difference.

“Especially when we have a little rain, some of the guests, they don’t wanna get wet, of course,” said manager Jose Ormaza. “We do not have many tables inside, but anything will help at this time.”

Carulli said they made major modifications to their outdoor space to help them stay afloat.

“We made a lot of upgrades to the outside space to make it more comfortable for everybody — tents, fans,” he said.

But despite the changes, the business was still impacted, especially when the weather didn’t cooperate.

“We can always be open now, no matter what, no matter what the weather is,” said Carulli.

Allen said it’s not just the rainy weather that can make things more difficult.

“In South Beach, it gets really hot. Indoors, you have the air conditioner, so it’s a lot better to be able to serve people indoors,” he said. “A lot of people don’t want to sit out in the hot sun.”

While the management at Mr. Baguette said they’ve been able to survive despite all the previous restrictions by shifting their focus to takeout and delivery, they’re more than ready to move into this new phase.

“We were barely breathing, but now, with this 50% capacity, we’re going to be able to breathe a little bit more,” said Zapata.

Carly Salmon and her friend are wrapping up their Miami beach getaway from California.

“We’re sad that we’re leaving the day when everything opens, but it’s going to be great,” said Salmon. “It’s nice to come in with the A/C and, you know, enjoy sitting at the table inside. Relaxing away from the humidity and heat.”

Restaurants will still need to abide by the county’s 10 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

