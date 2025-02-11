MIAMI (WSVN) - A new trash incinerator was once again the topic of discussion in a Miami-Dade County commission meeting on Monday.

After Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s decision to withdraw her plans of building the incinerator near Miramar, people from across the county gathered at the Commissioner’s meeting to voice their disdain.

“I firmly believe that public lands belong in public hands,” said a resident.

“We are digging our own graves,” said another resident.

“I ask that this incinerator not be built near our borders,” said another resident.

“An incinerator is not desired,” said a resident. “This would ease the minds of the residents who plead with us continually to preserve the quality of life for them and their families, some of whom suffer severe respiratory illnesses. It’s not geography, it’s geology.”

Miramar residents and city officials have long voiced their reservations, citing concerns about the safety and environmental risk that building the incinerator on county lines poses.

A fire destroyed the county’s old plant in Doral back in 2023. The Commission had mulled over replacing the incinerator on the same site as the old one until President’s Trump’s son, Eric Trump, met with Miami-Dade County Commissioner Juan Carlos Bermudez and criticized the plan.

In his opposition, Eric stated the incinerator would be built only three miles away from Trump National Doral.

Another option being considered by commissioners would be to build the incinerator on the old site of the Opa-Locka West Airport, which also faces criticism.

“The item simply translates to no incinerator, anywhere,” said one of the residents during the Monday meeting.

The Miami-Dade County Board of Commissioners is expected to make a final decision on February 19th.

