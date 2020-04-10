Miami-Dade residents ordered to wear face coverings inside businesses

(WSVN) - Following the actions of many cities across South Florida, Miami-Dade County issued an emergency order requiring residents to wear masks in certain situations.

The order, which went into effect at 11:59 p.m., Thursday, requires the use of face coverings inside grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants and at construction sites.

It applies to both workers and customers.

People riding public transportation or inside vehicles for hire must also follow the order.

Additionally, if you’re in a location where social distancing isn’t possible, the use of face covering is required.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.