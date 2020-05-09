Miami-Dade resident has West Nile virus, officials say

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health has confirmed a resident of Miami-Dade County has contracted the West Nile virus.

The locally transmitted case, confirmed Saturday afternoon, is the first local case reported in 2020, officials said.

Officials have not provided further details about the patient.

West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States. It is usually spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Most people who contract the virus do not feel symptoms. About one in five develop symptoms like fever, headache, pain and fatigue.

Officials advise residents to drain standing water from garbage cans, house gutters or any other containers where sprinkler or rain water has collected. They also advise residents to wear long sleeves and pants, and to use repellent on bare skin and clothing.

