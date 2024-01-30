SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County is rescinding a lease agreement for the portion of the land in Southwest Miami-Dade where a proposed water park was expected to be built.

“It’s a classic example of when the people lead, the leaders will follow,” said conservationist and Miami Zoo Communication Director Ron Magill.

In a letter to Miami Wilds, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the termination is due to the project not meeting federal environmental approval.

“It helps sustain environmentally endangered or threatened or protected species. That animal species depend on that land for their survival,” Magill said.

Magil said this is such a big move for the County, he sent out a post, thanking Levine Cava.

“A huge day because it really is the nail in the coffin,” said Magil. “I’ve never had an issue go in front of the county commission and the mayor where it’s the environment against development and environment wins. Development always wins. They’ve got the lobbyists, they’ve got the money, they’ve got all that power. So I didn’t think this had any chance.”

The move by Levine Cava comes more than a month after county commissioners voted in favor of withdrawing the deal, citing environmental concerns.

Conservationists who opposed the project have been voicing their concerns about the impact the project could have had on the land for years.

They said the land the project was going to be built on is “environmentally sensitive” and were worried about the impact on the shrinking pine rocklands ecosystem in the area and the endangered species that live there.

The developers of the plan had taken an economic angle to their pitch, saying it would be environmentally friendly and would have only been built on the zoo’s existing paved parking lot.

However, a judge’s ruling in December, and a letter from the U.S. Department of the Interior, disagreed with the developer. The letter described the land in question as having “high ecological value” and they recommended that it be used “in a manner that maintains their ecological function.”

“The bottom line is, I know they’re not building it here,” said Magill.

Magill said he thinks Miami Wilds will fight this decision in court and that the fight is far from over.

Miami Wilds did not respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.