MIAMI (WSVN) - An all-clear was given at a Miami-Dade Public Library on Friday following a bomb threat.

City of Miami Police and Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the Miami-Dade Public Library System’s Miami-area library on 101 West Flagler Street, just after 9:20 a.m.

Deputies and officers evacuated the building and closed off the area to investigate the threat.

No bomb was found and library activities returned following an all clear.

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