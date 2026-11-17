SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shed behind a home in Southwest Miami-Dade caught fire overnight after a power line came down on it, the homeowner said.

Video captured the flames, which erupted in the backyard of the property located near Southwest 101st Avenue and 160th Street, around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

The homeowner, Rodney Kissoonlal, said he had heirlooms in the shed, as well as a boat and motorcycle nearby that sustained extensive damage.

7News cameras captured the rubble and remains of the shed at around 7 a.m.

Kissoonlal said the fire started because a Florida Power & Light power line snapped and fell onto the shed.

He said this has happened to him multiple times, the first being in 2016, which he said cost him around $300,000 in damages.

He estimated this most recent fire will cost even more in damages.

“I woke up to, sounding like World War III, look outside and see the same exact thing that happened again,” said Kissoonlal. “Same power line fell. I asked them to replace the lines, they didn’t. They just jimmy-rig them. They put some splice on it that’s supposed to hold up. Six months after that, it happened again, and now, that time wasn’t as severe, here it is again, I think a year later, maybe a little more, same thing happened.”

Kissoonlal said his children are scared to play in the backyard because of the fires.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said no injuries were reported.

7News has reached out to FPL to learn what they have to say and what their protocol is.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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