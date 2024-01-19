DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - It was graduation day for a class of cadets who will be joining the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Over two dozen recruits earned their badge to become full-fledged officers with MDPD at a ceremony held in Doral, Thursday morning.

The 42 new members of local law enforcement became the 140th class to go through the 39 weeks of rigorous training with the department.

