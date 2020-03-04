Miami-Dade Police unveil airboats to combat illegal activity in the Everglades

THE EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police has begun using airboats in the Everglades to combat illegal dumping and animal cruelty, among other challenges.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Argemis “AC” Colome spoke of the importance of the airboats during their unveiling on Wednesday.

“A lot of times out here, it was almost impossible to get to certain people quickly,” Colome said.

The Hammocks District of the Agricultural Patrol Section also debuted a brand new airboat on Wednesday.

“This section actually is tasked with patrolling about 440 square miles in Miami-Dade County of rural areas,” Colome said.

Ear and eye protection are necessary to operate the airboat as well as a life vest. The $75,000 boat can reach areas that only police helicopters could reach in the past.

The boat has space for emergency or safety crews and can be equipped with a four-wheeler. It has specially high-built seats for the operators.

“We can actually see above the grass to give us a better view for people that need rescue or possible criminal violators,” Miami-Dade Police Sgt. Richard Zahalka said.

Officers will need a week of training to learn to how operate the airboat, as well as field training to get used to the area and learn all of the rescue procedures.

Police said the boats help save precious time during life and death situations and make the community feel safe if they find themselves in need of help.

“Now we’re ready,” Colome said.

