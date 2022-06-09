MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials made an explosive entrance at a South Florida motel. The person who was staying in one of the rooms there is said to be a suspected killer.

It happened at the Sinbad Motel in Miami, Wednesday afternoon.

It was an explosive day at the motel located on the 6100 Block of Biscayne Boulevard, where an apprehension followed, as seen on video provided to 7News.

“They blew out everything!” someone said on the video.

Which was essentially why there’s a gaping hole in Room 46 now. It’s windows and doors were blown out by special response team members of Miami-Dade Police.

Video shows the rare broad daylight sight in Miami’s MiMo District, showing officers blocking Biscayne as a SWAT truck entered the area.

7News was there after the motel boom was lowered and only busted glass and a partially bombed-out looking room remained.

Sources said Police were searching for 27-year-old Maurice Wright Jr.

He was wanted for shooting and killing his father, according to a warrant, which said he committed second-degree murder.

Wright Jr. was taken into custody.

The murder happened May 30, in Northwest Miami-Dade, at the home where Wright’s father and grandmother lived.

The warrant said prior to the crime, “the suspect made threats to kill the family.”

After a fiery scenario at the Sinbad, he has now been taken off the street.

No was injured in the process.

Wright Jr. remains in Miami-Dade County jail.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.