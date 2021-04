MIAMI (WSVN) - A traffic stop by Miami-Dade Police Saturday night resulted in a big bust.

Miami-Dade Police posted the confiscation on Twitter, which received much praise from residents.

The seizure included a firearm, 21 rounds of ammunition, a 9mm and more than $43,000 in cash.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.