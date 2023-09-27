NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are urgently seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 61-year-old woman who has gone missing.

Yvette Fussell was last seen on Monday, September 18 at around 8 a.m. in the 8000 block of Northwest 12th Court in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Fussell stands at 5 feet, 2 inches and weighs 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities are concerned for her well-being and she may be in need of services.

If you have any information regarding Yvette Fussell’s whereabouts, please contact the Miami-Dade Police immediately.

