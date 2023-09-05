MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 26-year-old man.

Kevin McGrath, who has been missing since Monday, was last seen at the Port of Miami, specifically at 1015 North America Way. Police said he was aboard the Carnival Cruise Ship Conquest, cabin #1326, at approximately 2:00 a.m.

He stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. At the time of his disappearance, McGrath was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information on McGrath’s whereabouts can contact Detective M. Ritch Jr. or any detective from the Miami-Dade Police Department at (305) 715-3300. Additionally, anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

