MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Organized Crime Bureau, Cargo Theft Squad, is reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a daring cargo theft incident that occurred on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

According to investigators, on that day, a delivery truck was carrying out its routine route, making deliveries as scheduled.

During one of its stops, the driver momentarily left the vehicle to deliver a package when an unknown subject entered the truck and drove away. The auto thief fled the scene with the valuable cargo still on board.

The stolen truck was later located through GPS technology at the intersection of Southwest 104th Place and Southwest 14th Street. Although the truck was recovered, the cargo, valued at an estimated $49,000 to $50,000, was missing.

Miami-Dade Police Department’s Economic Crimes Detective R. Siverio is leading the investigation and seeking the identity of the pictured suspect involved in this cargo-related auto theft.

Detective Siverio urged anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist law enforcement in their efforts to apprehend the suspect.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or possesses information relevant to the investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Siverio directly at (305) 615-5218 or via email at U305641@mdpd.com. Alternatively, individuals can contact the Miami-Dade Police Shift Commander at (305) 596-8176 for immediate assistance (PD230528178480).

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000. Additionally, tips can be submitted anonymously through the CrimeStoppers website, www.crimestoppersmiami.com, by selecting “Give a Tip.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.