SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 84-year-old man who may be in need of services.

Otis James Hardemon was last seen on Tuesday, June 27, at approximately 4:00 p.m., leaving his residence near the 14800 block of Southwest 104 Avenue.

Hardemon left in his vehicle which is described as a gray, four-door Mercedes-Benz with Florida tag 67AY1B.

He is 5 feet, 10 inches and weighs about 125 pounds. Hardemon has brown eyes and is bald.

He was last seen wearing black pants, a gray shirt, black and white sneakers and glasses.

The missing person has not contacted any family or friends.

Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Detective M. Webb or any detective of the

Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime

Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

