MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police need help identifying a car involved in a hit-and-run.

Luis Maqueira, 58, remains in the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car while riding his bike over the weekend.

The driver took off.

It took place near Northwest 64th Street and 12th Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to call police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

