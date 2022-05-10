MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau is searching for a missing adult male.

According to police, Carlos Abel Torres, 83, left his residence at the 2700 block of Northwest 76th Street on foot, at around 9 a.m., Monday.

Torres is a white male with gray hair and light brown eyes. He stands at 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white stripe shirt and yellow pants.

Torres may be in need of services.

Anyone with information about Torres’ whereabouts should contact Detective A. Larrinagaor or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/MissingPersons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

