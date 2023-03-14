NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police need your help in their search for 4-year-old Ishtar Ayiti Nicaisse.

The missing child was last seen on March 2nd in the company of her father Frantz Nicaisse near the 1200 Block of Northeast 111th Street in Miami.

She has brown hair, black eyes and is weighs about 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue dress.

The missing child may be in need of services.

Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Detective R. Palmer or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

