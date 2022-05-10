MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to police, Ashley Martinez was last seen leaving her residence in the 3100 block of Southwest 103rd Avenue in Miami around 3 a.m., Tuesday.

Martinez stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown eyes and purple hair.

She may be in need of services.

Anyone with information on Martinez’s whereabouts should contact Detective Y. Hernandez or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.