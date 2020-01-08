Miami-Dade Police promotes Alfredo Ramirez as director

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department has appointed a new director.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez made the announcement at the department’s headquarters in Doral Wednesday morning.

Alfredo Ramirez will succeed Juan Perez as part of a succession that has been in place for years.

“I’m inspired by his energy, his passion, his intelligence and his humility,” Gimenez said.

Ramirez has been with the department for more than two decades. He spent the last two years as deputy director.

“I’m extremely humbled by this opportunity to lead this agency and continue the legacy of my predecessors,” Ramirez said. “My top priority is to keep my officers in my community safe.”

“Now it’s time to pass the baton to somebody else,” Perez said.

The appointment comes after Perez announced his retirement on Dec. 20 after nearly three decades with the department and four years as director. He will step down Jan. 12.

“It’s been a great ride, folks, and now it’s time for me to step aside,” Perez said. “This department is ready to move forward, we have a great succession plan, and I sat with Freddy, and I told him, ‘It’s not about my shoes that you have to fill. You walk on your own feet with your own shoes and you create your own path.’ I have no doubt that this community will continue to succeed and be one of the best agencies in this country.”

Moving forward, the new director said he hopes to focus on officer wellness and curbing gun violence.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.