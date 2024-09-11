MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit is requesting your assistance in helping them locate 68-years-old Gerald Charles.

Mr. Charles was traveling from Guyana to Orlando with a connecting flight in Miami. He landed at Miami International Airport and never boarded the flight to Orlando to meet with his family, officials say.

He has been missing since Sept. 8th, 2024.

He is five feet and 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

He may be in need of services.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person should contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at (305) 715-3300.

