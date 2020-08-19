Miami-Dade Police officer who hit woman at MIA fired

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade police officer has been fired from the force.

Officer Antonio Rodriguez was terminated Wednesday after he was caught on camera last month hitting a woman at Miami International Airport.

He was responding to a call about a woman being belligerent inside the terminal.

He slapped her after she approached him yelling in his face.

The police union is demanding a hearing before an arbitrator.

