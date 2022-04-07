SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer is under investigation after allegedly being connected to a crime involving a minor.

Police were at a home along 129th Court and Eureka Drive in Southwest Miami-Dade, Thursday morning.

The name of the officer and specifics of the investigation have not been released, but the department is working with the State Attorney’s Office in what’s being described as a criminal probe, and the officer is being questioned.

In the afternoon, Miami-Dade’s Police Director George A. Perez released a statement which reads in part, “Our children trust us to keep them safe and out of harm’s way. Not only as law enforcement, but as a father, a crime against a child is intolerable and will never be accepted. It sickens me to learn that one of our law enforcement officers is involved in betraying that trust. We will ensure transparency to our community and will provide an update as this investigation continues.”

