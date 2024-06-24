MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer was involved in a crash at a Miami intersection Monday morning.

The collision led to a significant police presence at the intersection of Northwest Miami-Dade and Second Avenue.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed a female police officer, believe to have been in the marked vehicle at the time of the crash, hugging another officer. She appeared ti be conscious and walking around after the incident, indicating she was not seriously injured.

The other vehicle involved in the crash appeared to have been t-boned on the passenger side. A man was seen standing next to the silver car.

Drivers should avoid the intersection as police continue to investigate the scene. Authorities have been contacted for more information.

