CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer is finally heading home after spending months in the hospital.

Mathew Larsh can’t help but smile.

Echoes of support were heard in front of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Miami.

“It’s a truly amazing day,” Larsh said.

The MDPD officer was determined to walk out on his own after a horrific crash in West Miami-Dade back in April.

“Four months ago, I woke up after two and half days of not knowing what even happened, almost apparently losing my life, and in a bed where I was completely broken, and now I’m walking out the door,” Larsh said.

It’s been a long and painful journey getting to this point.

The 15-year veteran underwent multiple surgeries and extensive rehab.

Back on April 21, while Larsh was on duty, authorities said an SUV crossed into his path, which left him no room to avoid the violent impact that sent him flying from his motorcycle.

Initially, first responders rushed him to Jackson Memorial Hospital where men and women in blue prayed for him to get better soon.

“As a motorman, you put yourself on the line even more because as soon as you sit on that motorcycle, you’re in danger all the time, so hopefully, a lot of prayer,” said a police motorman.

On Friday, those same men and women, as well as his family, stood by Larsh’s side every step of the way.

Larsh relied on his faith, his strength and determination to finally be able to go home.

“We go forward, we get up and keep moving,” he said.

Larsh is eager to jump back into uniform and return back to work.

He still has a long recovery ahead of him, but Larsh said he plans to return to work.

