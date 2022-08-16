MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer has been shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Late Monday night, a crush of police cruises could be seen outside Jackson Memorial Hospital, including at least one upset officer, who slammed on the hood of a police SUV.

Earlier that evening, at around 8:15 p.m., Miami-Dade Police officers were dispatched to the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 67th Street to assist in a Liberty City neighborhood.

According to police, the subject fled police and crashed head-on into a civilian vehicle with an adult and child in the car in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 62nd Street.



A shootout followed, said police, where the suspect died on scene and the officer was injured and transported.

The two in the civilian vehicle were transported to an area hospital in good condition for observation.

The officer is said to be alive and in grave condition, according to MDPD.

Police released this statement on Twitter:

Many officers from MDPD, City of Miami Police and officers who were in the area were seen holding prayer circles, just to the west of the shooting scene.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also tweeted a statement:

The men and women of our police force put their lives on the line every single day to keep our community safe. Please join me in keeping this officer, his family, and our entire @MiamiDadePD family in your prayers. https://t.co/knOJTwyw35 — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) August 16, 2022

MDPD and Miami PD are still investigating.

