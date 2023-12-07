DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police Department officer faced a judge after he was arrested on charges of armed kidnapping and armed sexual battery following a verbal dispute with his ex-girlfriend.

The officer, Miguel Lomeli, allegedly confronted his ex-girlfriend outside her residence, leading to a confrontation that caused him to forcibly take her inside and sexually assault her.

The incident happened on Wednesday around 1:30 a.m. and by 10:30 p.m., police said he turned himself in at the Miami-Dade Police Department headquarters in Doral.

On Thursday morning, Lomeli faced Judge Cindy Glazer who ordered him to stay away from his ex-girlfriend.

“No contact with the victim through social media or other electronic means,” said the judge.

Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie V. Daniels expressed deep concern in a news release.

“There is no place for betrayal of public trust in the Miami-Dade Police Department,” she stated. “The allegations of misconduct by one of my officers are extremely troubling, and immediate action has been taken to hold the officer accountable.”

The press release continued, stating the importance of maintaining the department’s integrity.

“The arrest is thanks to the swift and skilled work of our Special Victims Bureau and the State Attorney’s Office,” read the news release. “We will continue our thorough investigation, working closely with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office to ensure that justice is fully served.”

Judge Glazer said she is giving Lomeli a chance to hire an attorney for another hearing later in the day to set his bond.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.