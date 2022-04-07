SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer is under investigation after his home was raided for child pornography.

Police were at the home of 33-year-old David Jay Behney along 129th Court and Eureka Drive in Southwest Miami-Dade, Thursday morning.

He remains in jail after appearing before a judge on Friday.

Behney has been a police officer in the Hammocks District of West Kendall for several years.

7News cameras captured police officers outside Behney’s home as they conducted a raid after investigators allegedly traced child pornography to the officer’s home.

Thursday afternoon, Miami-Dade’s Police Director George A. Perez released a statement which reads in part, “Our children trust us to keep them safe and out of harm’s way. Not only as law enforcement, but as a father, a crime against a child is intolerable and will never be accepted. It sickens me to learn that one of our law enforcement officers is involved in betraying that trust. We will ensure transparency to our community and will provide an update as this investigation continues.”

The department is working with the State Attorney’s Office in what’s being described as a criminal probe, and the officer is being questioned.

Behney has been barred from seeing any minors, including his own children. He is required to surrender his passport and is prohibited from using the internet for anything other than court matters.

He now faces 19 counts of possession of child pornography.

Police said Behney was relieved of duty with pay, but this may change depending on the court proceedings.

He is being held on $95,000 bond.

