SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a crash that led to the arrest of a Miami-Dade Police officer on charges of Driving Under the Influence (DUI).

The incident unfolded at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday while the officer, Victor Montalvo, was on duty heading west on Southwest 72nd Street in his unmarked vehicle. He eventually struck an occupied marked police vehicle stationed on 72nd Street.

According to officials, the marked police car was blocking the inner lane to ensure the safety of road workers in the area.

Montalvo reportedly was driving his unmarked vehicle under the influence, causing the collision. The crash resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to both officers involved.

Montalvo, who had a 20-year tenure on the force, was charged in connection with this incident and has been relieved of duty.

In response to the incident, Director Stephanie V. Daniels released a statement:

“As the police Director, I am disheartened by the recent incident involving one of my officers who was arrested for driving under the influence, while on duty. My officers are held to the highest standards of conduct, both on and off duty, and the actions of this individual do not reflect the core values of our department. The officer has been relieved of duty and we will continue to work with the State Attorney’s office throughout the judicial process.”

Montalvo remains in jail Wednesday morning.

