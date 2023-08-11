MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade police officer was arrested by Miramar Police after he allegedly threw a McDonald’s cheeseburger at his wife and punched her behind the ear.

On Friday, 34-year-old Andres Perez faced a judge in bond court after an argument with his wife led to domestic abuse.

According to a police report, Perez and his wife of three years were arguing about their finances and marital issues. He reportedly stormed into the kitchen at their home and threw a burger at his wife and punched her behind the ear.

The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Interim Director Stephanie V. Daniels said in a statement, “It is disheartening to learn that one of my officers was arrested for a domestic violence incident, that occurred while he was off duty. Police Officers are held to a higher standard; this type of behavior will not be tolerated. Any actions that may hinder the public’s confidence in law enforcement is unacceptable.”

He faces one count of a domestic battery charge.

Miramar Police has been contacted for more details about the incident.

