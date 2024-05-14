SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Special Victim’s Bureau is asking for the public’s help in searching for 80-year-old Eusebio Pantoja, who has been missing since April 3.

Pantoja was last seen around 11 a.m. in the area of the 12900 block of Southwest 248th Street in Miami, Florida. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. Police reported that he may be in need of services.

According to a missing person’s flyer from authorities, Pantoja stands as 6 feet, weighs 170 pounds and, has brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information about this 80-year-old man should contact Detective O. Tellez or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

