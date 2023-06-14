MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify and locate the individual and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run fatality that occurred on Monday.

The fatality occurred at around 9:50 p.m. in the area of Northwest 17 Avenue & Northwest 127 Street.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

