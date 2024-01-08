MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a 78-year-old woman who was last seen walking out of Miami International Airport on Sunday.

Officials said Merlyn Cooper suffers from dementia and may be in need of services. She was last seen walking out of door #11 from the arrivals gate after arriving from London.

Cooper is 5 feet and 4 inches and was last seen wearing a red sweater, blue jacket, and black pants.

If you have any information on where Cooper could be, call Miami-Dade police at (305)-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305)-471-TIPS

