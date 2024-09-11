MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit has ended their search for a missing 68-years-old man.

Gerald Charles was located in good health, Thursday, Sept. 12.

According to police, Charles was traveling from Guyana to Orlando with a connecting flight in Miami. He landed at Miami International Airport and never boarded the flight to Orlando to meet with his family

He was missing since Sept. 8th, 2024.

