MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Friday marks the commencement of the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Annual Holiday Crime Initiative, ramping up security measures across the county to ensure a safe holiday season.

Under the leadership of Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie Daniels, uniformed and non-uniformed officers will intensify surveillance and conduct high-visibility patrols. The primary focus will be on major malls, shopping centers, and areas with high foot traffic.

As part of the initiative, the department will also disseminate crucial crime prevention tips, emphasizing campaigns like “Lock it or Lose it” and “See Something, Say Something.”

